Capital Product Partners (CPLP) has chartered one of its wide-beam neo-panamax boxships in a deal worth more than $34m.

The US-listed master limited partnership has fixed the 9,288-teu Akadimos (built 2015) with its existing charterer for a further two years.

The Akadimos is chartered to Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) which operates the vessel in the Asia-Indian subcontinent services.

The vessel, which is expected to come open in April, will be taken at a rate that equates to $47,000 per day.