Container freight contract negotiations on major east-west routes are in flux after spot rates dropped to their lowest level for several years.

Spot rates on the transpacific have fallen to levels last seen in 2016, about 50% beneath the asking price for fixed-rate deals.

Freight rates from Asia to the US West Coast were down around $1,010 per 40-foot equivalent unit (feu) on 30 March, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.