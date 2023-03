Container vessels are sailing at their slowest speeds ever recorded.

Average operating speeds of boxships were just 13.72 knots in February — their slowest ever , according to Clarkson Research.

Speeds in the first two months of the year were 3.5% slower than in 2022. Larger vessels of 12,000 to 17,000 teu were 7% slower, the shipbroker noted.

Some shipowners believe the reduction is already double-digit figures.