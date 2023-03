Greece’s Embiricos family is selling another wide-beam container ship to CMA CGM for a fraction of the price that it obtained earlier for a sister ship.

The 6,881-teu Amoliani (built 2013) is being sold for around $61m — less than half what the Greek owner got last year for an identical vessel.

The CMA CGM Voltaire (ex-Rhodos, built 2013) was sold to the French line in January 2022 for a reported $140m.