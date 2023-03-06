Container vessels are sailing at the slowest speeds ever recorded.

The average operating speed of boxships was 13.72 knots in February, according to Clarksons Research.

Speeds in the first two months of the year were 3.5% slower than in 2022. Larger vessels of 12,000 teu to 17,000 teu were 7% slower.

Some shipowners believe the reduction is already in double digits.

“Looking at our very own fleet, we see service speed reductions up to 10% in certain trades,” MPC Container Ships (MPCC) chief executive Constantin Baack told a recent earnings call.