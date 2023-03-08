German shipbroker Hanse Bereederung believes the floodgates will soon open in the container ship scrapping market as older units become obsolete.
A cull of veteran vessels has been delayed by record rates and demand caused by a locked-down global population spending money on goods, not services.
But this trend has now reversed.
Alex Karydis, Hanse Bereederung director of chartering and sale and purchase, said: “We see the charterers are adopting a different strategy: more efficient ships with more cargo.