Continental Shipping Line is dismissing claims by Euroseas that it terminated the charter of a container ship early to avoid paying hefty hire.

Earlier in February, US-listed Euroseas said it was pursuing legal action against Continental for repudiating its charter of the 1,439-teu Aegean Express (built 1997) as the vessel was completing its scheduled dry-docking.

Continental told TradeWinds that it was compelled to terminate the charter because the shipyard spell lasted far beyond what was agreed to.