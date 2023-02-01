Germany’s Ernst Russ Group expects earnings to drop by perhaps one-third this year.

But the boxship tonnage provider is “cautiously optimistic” that charter markets will stabilise.

The Frankfurt and Hamburg-listed company expects operating earnings (Ebit) to fall by up to 37%.

Ebit is projected to fall to between €57m and €77m ($61m to $83m) this financial year, down from €90.1m last year.

However, last year’s operating profit was skewed by the sale of vessels and shares, and the adjusted Ebit in 2022 was only €64m.