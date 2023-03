Evergreen Marine’s annual profit grew significantly in 2022 as it continued to benefit from unprecedented strength in the container market, even though spot freight rates ultimately returned to historical norms later in the year.

The Taiwan-listed liner operator posted a profit of TWD 367bn ($12bn) during 2022, up from TWD 262bn for 2021.

Revenue came in at TWD 627bn last year, which marked a slump from TWD 489bn for the prior year.