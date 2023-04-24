Cash-rich Evergreen Marine Corp is said to be joining the growing crush of liner companies seeking to order dual-fuel methanol propulsion vessels for its next haul of container ship newbuildings.

The Asian liner giant, which does not operate any dual-fuelled ships nor has any dual-fuelled newbuildings under construction, has asked shipyards in China, Japan and South Korea for offers on a slew of methanol-powered neo-panamax newbuildings.

Several shipbuilding players said Evergreen had launched a tender for 24 container ships of 16,000 teu.