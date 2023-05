Eyal Ofer-led Zodiac Maritime has added two more 7,000-ceu pure car/truck carrier newbuildings at CIMC Raffles Offshore Engineering in China, lifting the orderbook for the ship type there to 10.

Industry sources said Zodiac will be taking delivery of the latest two LNG dual-fuelled ships starting from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Zodiac is said to be paying between $90m and $95m for each of the two ships.