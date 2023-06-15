Gram Car Carriers has completed its share buyback programme.

The Oslo-listed pure car/truck carrier provider said on Thursday that it had repurchased all 300,000 allowed under the plan announced in early May.

The shares were bought at an average price of NOK 169 ($15.92) and a total cost of NOK 50.7m, just under NOK 10m less than the NOK 60m limit.

Gram Car Carriers said the repurchases were made to give the company flexibility to use treasury shares as settlement as part of its incentive scheme and to reduce capital.