Euroseas has re-fixed two boxships for better than expected rates in recovering markets.

The Athens-based, Nasdaq-listed owner said the charter extensions were agreed for the 3,100-teu EM Kea (built 2007) and 1,740-teu EM Hydra (built 2005).

The EM Kea was booked for a further three years at $19,000 per day, starting in June.

It was previously fixed during the container ship boom of 2021 at $22,000, up from an earlier deal of $8,100.