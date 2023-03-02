The percentage of ‘alternative’ propulsion containerships in the orderbook has risen above 40% for the first time.

The increase follows a spate of recent methanol dual-fuel orders which are starting to overtake LNG in terms of capacity ordered for the first time, according to Alphaliner.

LNG dual-fuel boxships account for nearly 30% of the orderbook, with 198 ships of 2.31m-teu.

That is its highest proportion to date, and is up from a 25% share of the orderbook twelve months ago, the analyst notes.