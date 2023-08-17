Hoegh Autoliners pushed its dividend to the max in a quarter where rates hit a new high.
The Oslo-listed car carrier owner reported a $133m profit for the second quarter on Thursday and announced it would pay a $0.35
Norwegian car carrier owner will pay half its adjusted profit in a dividend
