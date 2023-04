Hoegh Autoliners has inked a new five-year deal to carry cars from Asia to Europe.

The Oslo ro-ro owner announced the agreement on Thursday with an unnamed Asian automaker, continuing its push to renew contracts at higher rates.

It said the contract has significant value and will commence this month.

“The signing of this contract marks a milestone and confirms our strategy of building long-term relationship with customers in our core trade networks,” chief executive Andreas Enger said.