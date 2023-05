Hoegh Autoliners rates and volumes continue climbing.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner said on Tuesday that it transported 1.4m cbm of cargo in April while earning net freight rates of $74.80 per cbm. Both figures are on a prorated basis.

“April was another good month for Höegh Autoliners. Rates and volumes were slightly above the average for [the first quarter],” chief executive Andreas Enger said.