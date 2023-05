Hoegh Autoliners’ customers are ready to commit.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner said the average duration for its contracts had jumped to 4.8 years in the opening half of 2023, versus just under 2 years for the second half of 2022.

During the company’s first quarter earnings webcast, chief executive Andreas Enger called it a “breakthrough” in dialogue with customers and promising as 35 contracts were coming open next year and 42 in 2025.