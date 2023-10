The Chinese automotive exports helping to drive strong car carrier rates are showing no signs of slowing, even as a potential European Union crackdown and large orderbook loom.

Citing the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) monthly report from September, ABG Sundal Collier analyst Petter Haugen said exports hit 357,000 units, up 8% from August and 43% year over year, with so-called new energy vehicles — the CPCA’s term for electric cars and hybrids — about 25% of that share.