Jefferies has initiated coverage of liner operators AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd with “hold” ratings while offering two different outlooks on the container ship sector.

The US investment bank has started following the B-class shares of Copenhagen-listed Maersk with a price target of DKK 13,000 ($1,913.40), above today’s close of DKK 11,950, as it sees risks in becoming a comprehensive shipping services provider.

Jefferies based its initial rating on the premises that Maersk, which is involved in boxships, port terminals, warehouses, intermodal capacity and air freight, still has to successfully integrate recently acquired logistics services into its “integrator” model of end-to-end supply-chain offerings.