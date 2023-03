Finnish tonnage provider Langh Ship is seeking to lower carbon emission by using biofuels on one of its feeder container vessels.

The 750-teu Edith (built 2005) will use biofuel on a shortsea service between the Netherlands and the UK.

The move is being carried out in conjunction with Dutch charterer Samskip. The Edith takes to five the number of vessels in the Samskip fleet operating their main engines on biofuel.