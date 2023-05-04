Danish liner giant AP Moller-Maersk saw profits plummet as the bottom dropped out of the container shipping market.

The Copenhagen-based company logged an underlying profit of $2.6bn for the first quarter of 2023, down from $7.5bn in the same period last year.

Chief executive Vincent Clerc blamed lower freight rates and volumes, as container shipping demand softened.

The company cited the normalisation of global demand and supply, characterized by the inventory correction seen in Western economies over the past two quarters.