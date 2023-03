AP Moller-Maersk has idled more container ships than any other carrier due to the slump in demand on leading east-west trades.

The Danish carrier accounts for nearly one-quarter of the 122 commercially idled container ships, according to Alphaliner.

The tally includes 29 vessels that are owned or chartered by Maersk with a combined total of 281,400 teu.

The carrier is followed by its 2M partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, with 13 commercially idled vessels amounting to 119,000 teu.