AP Moller-Maersk is scrapping calls in Syria because of the increasingly onerous nature of international sanctions.

The Danish container ship operator said it would “formally wind down operations” in the country from 1 December.

Shipments will no longer be offered to or from any destinations there, and no bookings will be taken.

The decision was made “after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of available options”.

The final Maersk vessel to call in Syria will be the 2,478-teu Maersk Narmada (built 2008) on 28 November.

“With Syria being a highly sanctioned country, business activity has already been very restricted, and Maersk has therefore conducted limited operations in Syria in full compliance with international sanctions,” the shipowner said.

“This has recently become even more challenging logistically, and we have therefore made the decision to close our operations down completely.”

Economic measures and restrictions were imposed by the European Union, the US, Canada, Australia and Switzerland, mainly as a result of the repression of civilians in the civil war from 2011.

The US sanctions are the most severe, as they affect third parties as well.

The aim is to prevent the Syrian government from employing violence against its citizens and to motivate political reforms that could solve the root causes of the conflict, according to the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

Many humanitarian aid efforts for Syria have been blocked due to the effects of sanctions, media reports have said.

After the huge earthquake in February, the US temporarily lifted some sanctions to allow charities to bring aid in.