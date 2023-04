Matson has forecasted significantly less profit for the first quarter now that demand that was fueled by the pandemic has gone away.

The US owner and operator of Jones Act container ships expects bottom-line earnings for the first three months of 2023 to range from $29.3m to $33.8m. That is a far cry from the $339m in profit that it earned during the same period last year.

The company expects earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter to range from $0.81