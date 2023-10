Busy boxship deal maker MPC Container Ships (MPCC) is said to be making a move in the secondhand market again.

This time, it is believed to be active on the selling side, offloading the 1,500-teu AS Rosalia (built 2009) at an undisclosed price.

Greece’s Contships Management, the world’s largest independent owner of boxships with a capacity between 900 teu and 1,500 teu, is said to be the buyer.