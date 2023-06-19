MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Meratus Line were among three container ship owners who sold older vessels to recyclers in India and Bangladesh over the past week.

Singapore-based cash buyer Wirana Shipping Corp expects the pace of container ship recycling to pick up further in the near term as Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines circulates six feeder-size container vessels both for further trading or recycling.

“Considering that container vessels less than 2,000 teu are experiencing poor freight markets, these units should mostly go for recycling,” Wirana said in its latest market report.