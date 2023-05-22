MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has thrown its weight behind a project to design an ammonia dual-fuel container ship.

The leading liner company is teaming up with three partners to plot the design an 8,200-teu dual-fuel vessel.

The aim is to give MSC the option of adopting ammonia as a zero-carbon main propulsion fuel for future newbuilding contracts.

Partners include classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR), the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and energy manufacturer MAN Energy Soution (MAN-ES).