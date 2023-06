Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is said to be in negotiations to buy Brazilian shipping, ports and shipyard group Wilson Sons.

The Swiss shipping giant’s reported transaction could be worth BRL 5bn ($1bn), the Brazilian daily O Globo said.

Wilsons Sons has a history going back nearly 200 years.

A takeover would be MSC’s second in Brazil in recent years, following the acquisition of shipping line and terminals company Log-In Logistica in 2021.