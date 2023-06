MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is sticking to LNG dual-fuel ships despite planning to adopt ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel for future newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources following MSC’s newbuilding activities said the liner giant has approached shipyards in South Korea and China for at least six 8,000-teu container ship newbuildings that can run on LNG or very low-sulphur fuel.

“Several shipyards have participated in MSC’s newbuildings project,” one source said.