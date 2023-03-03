Several new liner operators appear to be cashing in on high freight rates between China and Russia.

The companies have launched new services to fill a void left by most major operators who have pulled out to avoid problems with sanctions.

The trade is being populated by Chinese newcomers, including OVP Shipping and Safetrans Line.

These are adding to the services of Russian operators like Torgmoll/Newnew Shipping, while some established Russian companies continue to pick up vessels from the secondhand market.