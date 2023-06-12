MSC Mediterranean Shipping’s pruning of older tonnage from its fleet is providing Hong Kong Convention (HKC) compliant ship recyclers on the Indian subcontinent with some relief in a market that continues to see few ships being sold for scrap.

Both Wirana Shipping Corp and Star Asia Shipbroking have said in their latest market reports that Piraeus-based Niki Shipping has sold the 2,073-teu MSC Nicole (built 1989) for strict HKC-compliant recycling at Alang for $521 per ldt, or $7.27m.

The MSC Nicole has been part of the MSC fleet since it was acquired by the Swiss liner giant in 2000, although it was part of a clutch of container ships that were sold to Niki in 2021 and bareboat chartered back.