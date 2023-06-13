Dubai-based Global Feeder Services (GFS) continues to buck the asset-light model preference in the feeder container sector with the acquisition of three 3,534-teu vessels from Northern Shipping Holding.

The trio is part of a clearing out of older vessels by the German tonnage provider, which brokers reported has sold two larger container ships to Italy’s Messina Line.

GFS is reportedly paying a combined $51m for the Northern Delegation (built 2008), Northern Defender and Northern Dedication (both built 2007).