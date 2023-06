Norway’s NRP Project Finance has wrapped up the sales of two older ships for healthy returns.

The company, part of Ness, Risan & Partners, said its ownership vehicle Kuo DIS has offloaded the 1,471-teu feeder container ship Kuo Lung (built 1998), which was acquired in 2012 together with four sisters.​

The sale of Kuo Lung concludes this project, having generated an internal return of 14%, NRP said.