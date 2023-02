Thai feeder operator Regional Container Lines has bagged its highest-ever record profit.

Net profit jumped 37% to THB 24.6bn ($696.6m) in 2022.

The result was boosted by the retirement of five vessels, which were sold in 2022. Proceeds from those sales of THB 900m ($25m) have been included as an extra gain.

President Twinchock Tanthuwanit described 2022 as “a banner year” for the company but warned of several adverse factors affecting the container shipping market.