Thailand’s Regional Container Lines (RCL) has shrugged off a massive drop in profits with a brace of container feeder acquisitions.

The Bangkok-listed company is spending a total of $47.3m to purchase one newbuild and one secondhand sub-panamax container vessel.

That is despite a 90% drop in net profits in the first quarter of the year.

RCL is buying a 1,930-teu newbuilding and a seven-year-old 1,700-teu secondhand vessel, according to the company’s financial statements.