Russia and Pakistan have stepped up trade cooperation with the first-ever direct shipping service between the countries.

A deal has been agreed between non-vessel operating carrier Pak Shaheen of Pakistan and Russian liner player Neco Line, the Hortidaily website reported.

The first call took place at Karachi on 25 May, when a vessel called the Crystal docked, domestic reports said.

This appears to be Neco Line’s 5,500-dwt multipurpose Crystal Vladivostok (built 2002), which had travelled from St Petersburg.