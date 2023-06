Switzerland’s Sallaum Lines is said to have inked an order for up to six LNG dual-fuelled pure car/truck carriers worth $540m in China.

The shipowner and operator has contracted China Merchants Heavy Industry Jinling (CMHI Jinling) for the 7,500-teu vessels.

Shipbuilding sources following the market said Sallaum had ordered four firm vessels with options for two more.

The deal brings the number of firm car carrier newbuildings the company has on order in China to six.