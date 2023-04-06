More than 40 container ship newbuildings worth a combined total above $5.5bn are being discussed by some of the world’s largest liner companies as shipyards hold back berths for high-margin vessels and key clients.

Newbuilding sources have told TradeWinds about ongoing projects that span all sizes of boxships with mixed fuelling alternatives for names that include French liner company CMA CGM, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen Marine of Taiwan and Danish giant AP Moller-Maersk.

These come on top of the ongoing previously reported business for Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport and Ocean Network Express (ONE), plus a freshly confirmed order for Cosco Shipping.