Dae Sun Shipbuilding has signed an order for two 14,000-dwt multipurpose vessels with Egypt’s Alkahera Company for Ferries & Maritime Transport (KCFMT).

The South Korean shipyard did not disclose the price, but said the pair is due for delivery by the middle of 2025.

The vessels are part of a six-strong programme of newbuildings by KCFMT, which owns and operates two ferries.