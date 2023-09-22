South Korea’s CK Line has turned to a Chinese shipyard for feeder container ship newbuildings.
The intra-Asia liner company has struck a deal with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for two 2,700-teu newbuildings to be delivered in 2026.
Company shuns pricey domestic yards and opts for China’s CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding
South Korea’s CK Line has turned to a Chinese shipyard for feeder container ship newbuildings.
The intra-Asia liner company has struck a deal with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for two 2,700-teu newbuildings to be delivered in 2026.