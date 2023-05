Stena has returned to CMI Jinling shipyard in Weihai for two newbuildings with methanol and battery capabilities.

The company announced on Monday that it had ordered two dual-fueled cargo ships on behalf of Stena Line for use in its cross-Irish Sea route.

“These vessels are a further development of our previous cargo ship concepts where focus on sustainability and future-proofing with multi-fuel combustion engines are prioritized,” Stena Roro managing director Per Westling said.