A surge of imports from China is causing growing container congestion as Russia is flooded with more containers than it can dispatch back.

The imbalance is being accentuated by liner operators that continue to expand on the China-Russia trade lane, despite falling freight rates, a study claims.

In an attempt to improve the situation, Russian shipping companies are offering discounts to expedite the return of empty containers to China, according to an analysis by Hamburg-based logistics portal Container xChange.