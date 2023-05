Dubai’s Transworld Holdings will delist Indian subsidiary Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL) as part of a bid to take full control.

The shipping group said the coastal feeder ship operator will leave the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Northern Stock Exchange if it succeeds with a share offer to other investors.

The price will be determined through a reverse book-building mechanism. Transworld needs 90% of Shreyas to carry out the privatisation.