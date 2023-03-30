Wartsila Marine Power is launching a radical de-rating programme for 2-stroke engines that can cut their fuel consumption by up to 15% and help older ships comply with Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations as they get tougher.

The Wartsila Fit4Power conversion is aimed at its engines fitted to large containerships built from around 2005 that may have problems complying with CII as they were built for high-speed operation.

The scheme which effectively rebuilds and replaces components for the top sections of the RT-flex96C engines reduces their bore size by 25% and significantly improves combustion efficiency and cuts emissions, according to Wartsila.