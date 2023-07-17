The world’s first container ship powered by methanol has begun its debut trip from South Korea.
Dutch fuel supplier OCI Global told TradeWinds the 2,100-teu Maersk Solstice left the port of Ulsan on Sunday after completing bunkering operations.
Maersk Solstice is heading to Europe after completing first bunkering in South Korea
