Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport has finally put pen to paper on an order for five LNG dual-fuel 15,500-teu boxship newbuildings at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI).

The liner giant said the order of the new large container ships was part of the company’s mid to long -term fleet plan.

“In response to the maritime net zero carbon emission target by 2050, Yang Ming is continuously building a green and energy-saving fleet,” said the company.