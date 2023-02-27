The Yemeni port of Hodeidah has received its first container and general cargo imports for at least seven years.

But the war-torn country’s government has threatened a ban on any companies sending ships to the terminal controlled by the Houthi rebel group.

Reuters reported three container vessels docked at the port on Saturday, after clearance was given by the United Nations.

One of these was Ethiopian Shipping Lines’ 27,500-dwt, 1,377-teu multipurpose Shebelle (built 2006).

AIS data shows the vessel was there for three days, leaving on Monday.

The 9,000-dwt general cargo vessel Asena (built 1995), of unknown ownership, is also shown at the port on Monday, as is the 6,500-gt ro-ro Iris of Sea (built 1993), operated Sea Gate Management of Egypt.

There are also bulkers and tankers in the terminal.

Parties involved in Yemen’s eight-year war are currently in talks to reinstate an expired UN-brokered truce deal.

The conflict pits a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Goods arriving at Hodeidah have to be vetted by the UN’s Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM), set up to prevent weapons entering the country.

Clearance widened

Only food and fuel shipments have previously been allowed into Hodeidah.

“The mechanism previously only provided clearance for specific shipments but now UNVIM is granting clearances for all kinds of shipments to Hodeidah port,” Muhammad Abu-Bakr bin Ishaq, head of the Houthi-run Red Sea Ports Corp, told Reuters.

He did not say what cargo the Shebelle was carrying.

But the Yemeni government threatened to revoke licenses and block any shipping company cooperating with the Houthis.

Ports of Aden Corp sent a letter to two shipping companies, warning against moving goods to Hodeidah, the Asharq Al-Awsat website reported.

The letter said the imports were “a clear and explicit violation of the directives of the legitimate government”.

It noted that any navigational activity not approved by the government is a recognition of the Houthi militia.