Canada’s BC Ferries has selected a Chinese shipyard to build four large ferry newbuildings as it renews and expands its fleet.

The company, which is owned by the British Columbia provincial government, has struck a deal with China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard to build four hybrid ferries to be delivered between 2029 and 2031.

BC Ferries said the newbuildings will be the largest capital project in the company’s history.