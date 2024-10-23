Viking Cruises has expanded its orderbook with a deal for up to six ships in Italy.

The Torstein Hagen-controlled owner has returned to Fincantieri for two firm vessels for delivery in 2030 and four options.

The small ships, based on previous units handed over by the giant yard group, will be about 54,300 gt, accommodating 998 passengers.

The price has not been revealed, but Fincantieri classed the order as “large”, meaning between €500m and €1bn ($540m to $1.08bn).

The optional ships would be completed in 2031 and 2032.

Fincantieri has handed over 22 vessels to Viking since they began cooperating in 2012.

Article continues below the advert

The two companies said the vessels would continue innovation around eco-friendly fuels and sustainable zero-emission power generation systems.

Fincantieri chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said: “This agreement not only strengthens our orderbook, but it ensures further depth of work in our shipyards over the long term, positioning us at the forefront of driving the industry towards energy transition.”

Viking has a 10-ship fleet of a similar size to the newbuildings, plus one in a joint venture with China Merchants.

Eight new ships are on order at Fincantieri in Ancona, eastern Italy, with deliveries up to 2029.